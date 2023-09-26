After being named in the Super League Dream Team for the second year running, Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been inundated with messages imploring him to reconsider his decision to retire.

The Hull KR captain retained his place at centre in the all-star line-up in a nod to his enduring influence on a club that equalled their highest-ever Super League finish of fourth, setting up a play-off eliminator against Leigh Leopards at Craven Park this Friday.

Whereas the majority of players exit through the backdoor after failing to maintain their high standards, the 35-year-old is still among the best in his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clash with Leigh could prove to be his swansong as a player but there are no regrets about hanging up his boots despite showing no signs of slowing down.

"I'm so content," said Kenny-Dowall, who will stay on at Craven Park as a development coach.

"I haven't really thought about it too much because I've been so focused on the season but I'm definitely ready.

"I've set in stone what I'm doing next year so I'm going about my business and putting all my eggs in one basket to finish this year as well as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see it a lot that people stay a year too long – they don't play their best and get injured.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall poses with his Dream Team shirt. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I don't think I would ever tarnish my reputation but I'm happy to go out on my own terms like this. To still get an accolade like this at this stage of my career, it's a good time to go out.

"I'm very content with where I'm at in the game and what I've achieved. I don't think I need to keep playing and prove myself anymore.

"I'm so grateful to be at this club and to see where we are now. That's made my decision a lot easier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former New Zealand international – an NRL Grand Final winner with Sydney Roosters – took a leap of faith when he joined a club that had survived relegation by the barest of margins in 2019.

Shaun Kenny Dowall celebrates the Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Kenny-Dowall could have been forgiven for wondering what he had got himself into after Rovers finished bottom of Super League in the Covid-disrupted 2020 campaign.

For an overseas player finding his way in a new competition in unfamiliar surroundings, there were enough reasons to head home.

But such was his influence even in trying circumstances, Kenny-Dowall was appointed as captain in 2021 and has become the heartbeat of Hull KR, leading from the front through his work rate and coming up with big plays when his side need them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current boss Willie Peters expects Kenny-Dowall to be spoken about in the same breath as legends of the past once he retires.

Willie Peters, far left, stands alongside Shaun Kenny-Dowall ahead of the Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"A lot of people say it – he's one of the best overseas players, if not the best overseas player for KR," said Peters.

"It's his energy and presence but what he does at training and behind the scenes that the crowd and media don't see is just as effective as what he does on the field.

"That's why I've got him working on my staff next year. He'll add to us next year as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've worked with some great leaders before. The guy coming over to be the head coach of Warrington (Sam Burgess) is an exceptional leader and Andy Farrell – the two best leaders I've worked with are English.

"There's no doubt Skidsy is up there. Everything he does has a lot of professionalism around it. He still enjoys himself and knows when to have a quiet beer – but he certainly knows when to be professional.

"He knows what to say in the dressing room and in team meetings. He also can handle silence well which is good for a leader too. He's got a lot of good qualities."

KR's three-quarter line will have a fresh look next year with Oliver Gildart and Niall Evalds among the new faces, while Corey Hall is set to have a more prominent role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he is excited about his 2024 recruits, Peters admits Kenny-Dowall is not easily replaceable.

"We're bringing in a bit more speed next year – and that was an area we needed to improve," said the Australian.

"But we're certainly going to miss his punch. His tackle breaks are right up there in the competition. That's what him and Ryan Hall bring – they get us on the front foot.

"We'll possibly have to change our style next year, especially in the backfield. He'll be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best thing for him is he's going out on a high in the Dream Team. Hopefully we've still got a few things to achieve but he's certainly going out at the top of his game."

Kenny-Dowall led the club out at Wembley last month but fell agonisingly short of becoming the first Rovers captain to get his hands on major silverware since 1985 following the golden-point loss to Leigh.

Ahead of KR's revenge mission in the play-offs, the veteran has made it clear that all that matters to him is team honours.

"I'd trade it all," said Kenny-Dowall on his back-to-back Dream Team inclusions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My team has helped me get in this position, all the great players I play around. We don't play for individual accolades; it's more about the journey we're on as a club and a team.