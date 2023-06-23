Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has no complaints about the ban issued to Josh Griffin for abusing referee Chris Kendall in last week's Challenge Cup clash with St Helens.

The 33-year-old will sit out seven games after being found guilty of a grade F charge of 'questioning the integrity of a match official' in an incident that earned him a red card with the scores locked at 12-12 at half-time.

Griffin challenged the grading of the offence but a tribunal ruled against the player and dished out a heavy punishment, which included a fine of £1,000.

Saints made the most of their numerical advantage to run out 32-18 winners and book their place in the semi-finals.

After seeing Hull avenge the cup defeat with a first victory over St Helens since 2017, Smith had mixed feelings about the outcome of Griffin's disciplinary case.

"I've got a player that is remorseful and regretful," said Smith.

"He's hurt himself and the team. I certainly don't want to rub salt into his wounds or anybody close to him.

"I get that there are some things that need to be protected about our sport. Malcolm Willstrop, the great squash coach, kept saying to me before he passed away, 'Don't let it get to football, protect your sport.'

Referee Chris Kendall sends off Hull FC’s Josh Griffin. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I remember him being very passionate about how rugby league has pretty good standards when it comes to how we speak to referees. We've got to make sure we keep hold of that."

Hull shrugged off the loss of Griffin to record a statement victory over the world club champions on a memorable night at the MKM Stadium.

It was a bittersweet evening for Griffin as he watched on at the start of a suspension that will sideline him until mid-August.

Asked whether he had any problems with the length of the ban, Smith replied: "Not for me.

Hull FC players celebrate Jake Trueman’s try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I'm supportive of the process but I've also got a player that is hurting and learning a pretty harsh lesson.