The Australian has fallen out of favour at Headingley, making the last of his six appearances against the Giants in mid-April.

Frawley, who spent the 2019 season with Huddersfield, will cover for the injured Adam Clune and is expected to make his debut at Warrington Wolves this Saturday.

Elliot Wallis has rejoined the Rhinos on loan as part of the deal.

Giants director of rugby Andy Kelly said: "It's an important signing for us.

"We've started to have some momentum with the way we're playing and Matt Frawley is a natural controller of the game.