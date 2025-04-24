In rugby league, perhaps more than any other sport, there is no time to stand still.

If clubs make that mistake, they could quickly find themselves going backwards.

There is little danger of Wakefield Trinity falling into that trap after sweeping the board at Championship level last year.

The ambitious West Yorkshire club are determined to replicate that success in Super League, which means recruiting accordingly.

The tricky part is making improvements without compromising squad harmony and the sense of unity created at the start of the journey.

Trinity kicked off their 2026 business with the signing of Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy but have otherwise kept their cards close to their chest.

In an ever-evolving market – one that never stops now the recruitment window has effectively become a constant cycle – Daryl Powell recognises the value of patience as the club weigh up whether to stick or twist.

"There are a couple of different bits and pieces that we're discussing," said the Trinity head coach, whose side have won four of their eight Super League games so far. "The quota situation could potentially change as well.

Daryl Powell is preparing to make some big calls with the help of his staff. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're working through that at the moment – and it's important we get it right. Retention and recruitment is absolutely pivotal so we need to get that right, absolutely.

"It's right up there in terms of the most important thing to get right in your organisation. You sign players for two, three years or whatever it is and the decision has got to be right otherwise you can have players who don't fit and motivation rises and dips.

"Age is always one that is important to get right. I know myself because as a player, I came to a point where I was thinking, 'Is it now or next year?'

"All these things come into it. You've got to get the balance of your squad right and get the right personalities. You've always got to get the right type of person – that's fundamental. If you get your recruitment wrong, it's pretty easy to unravel a squad and team dynamic.

Wakefield are a club on the up. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That's why it takes a little bit of time to work through it and make sure you get it right."

Between managing the squad and not missing a beat on the recruitment front, coaches are forever spinning plates.

Few understand that better than Powell, one of the most experienced figures in the game.

When he took over at Wakefield, he turned to a man he knows and trusts for assistance.

Renouf Atoni is among the players striving to earn a new deal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The first person I appointed when I got the job was Ste Mills," said Powell, referring to the club's recruitment and salary cap manager.

"Having someone looking after that while I'm trying to support and coach the team and our team of coaches is important. You need someone who is solely looking at what you do with your squad.

"I know him pretty well and I trust he's going to do an outstanding job in that regard. I think everything we’ve seen so far, he's been on the money.

"Nobody comes to the club without me rubber stamping it. Millsy sends me (names of) players every single week. It's a really fluid part of the process, making sure you're keeping tabs on players and you're constantly looking to see if someone's coming on the market who may make us a better team."

Before deciding how many new faces to bring in, Wakefield must first make calls on their off-contract players.

Renouf Atoni is in that number at the start of his second spell in Super League.

Ky Rodwell is facing a long spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The New Zealand-born prop initially struggled to adapt following his arrival in 2023 but gained confidence in the Championship and now looks set to take on greater responsibility after Ky Rodwell was ruled out for 10 weeks, starting against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

"That retention work is ongoing at the moment," said Powell when asked about Atoni's future at Belle Vue.

"He's been really good. He had a little bit of an injury at the start of the year which kept him out for a while but he's come back and is putting some consistent game time together at the moment, which for any player is important.

"He's starting to find his groove now. He's one of those players who will be important for us this week."

Amid the spreadsheets and squad planning, it is easy to forget the human side of recruitment – the players living through the uncertainty, working to earn their place and secure their future.

For Atoni, the challenge is to tune out the 'what ifs?' and take care of his end of the bargain.

"I love this place," he said. "I've been here for three years and it's kind of turned into home.

"I think the hardest thing about it is the uncertainty. It's tough, for sure, and quite daunting for my wife – but it's part of my job. I signed up for it.

"Some would say I'm living the dream. I am very grateful for this job.