Hull KR are two wins away from booking a ticket for the play-offs but Willie Peters has warned his side that they cannot afford to look past Huddersfield Giants.

The Challenge Cup finalists have a two-point cushion in the top-six race after rediscovering their form at the right time.

Fresh from crucial victories over Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons, the Robins know that wins over Huddersfield and nearest rivals Salford Red Devils would be enough to extend their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although he is pleased that KR's destiny is in their own hands, Peters has stressed that now is not the time to relax.

"We're not chasing teams so if we go and win this weekend, we put ourselves in a better position going into the game against Salford," said the Rovers boss.

"It's not as if we're going, 'We need to win that and then need that to happen'. The only way you start looking at that is if you start losing games.

"We're in a position where we know if we put a couple together, we find ourselves in the finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we've had some internal discussions about our purpose for the back end of the year and what that looks like – and the focus is around Friday.

Hull KR celebrate the win over Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've won two games in a row but if we want to put our feet up now, we're in for a rude shock against Huddersfield.

"They're a very good team, especially when they put it together. They've got some experience and talent there. We need to go there with the right frame of mind."

Peters has lost key forwards Elliot Minchella and James Batchelor from the team that beat Catalans but welcomes back Jordan Abdull after a three-month absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only Jesse Sue and Sam Wood now on the long-term casualty list, Peters says it is no coincidence that Rovers have found form.

Jordan Abdull is back in the Hull KR squad this week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It always helps when you've got a healthy squad," he added.

"There's no doubt there are periods for any team in a season where you have your fair share of injuries – and we've certainly had ours.