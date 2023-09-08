'In for a rude shock': Willie Peters delivers warning to Hull KR ahead of Huddersfield Giants test
The Challenge Cup finalists have a two-point cushion in the top-six race after rediscovering their form at the right time.
Fresh from crucial victories over Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons, the Robins know that wins over Huddersfield and nearest rivals Salford Red Devils would be enough to extend their season.
Although he is pleased that KR's destiny is in their own hands, Peters has stressed that now is not the time to relax.
"We're not chasing teams so if we go and win this weekend, we put ourselves in a better position going into the game against Salford," said the Rovers boss.
"It's not as if we're going, 'We need to win that and then need that to happen'. The only way you start looking at that is if you start losing games.
"We're in a position where we know if we put a couple together, we find ourselves in the finals.
"But we've had some internal discussions about our purpose for the back end of the year and what that looks like – and the focus is around Friday.
"We've won two games in a row but if we want to put our feet up now, we're in for a rude shock against Huddersfield.
"They're a very good team, especially when they put it together. They've got some experience and talent there. We need to go there with the right frame of mind."
Peters has lost key forwards Elliot Minchella and James Batchelor from the team that beat Catalans but welcomes back Jordan Abdull after a three-month absence.
With only Jesse Sue and Sam Wood now on the long-term casualty list, Peters says it is no coincidence that Rovers have found form.
"It always helps when you've got a healthy squad," he added.
"There's no doubt there are periods for any team in a season where you have your fair share of injuries – and we've certainly had ours.
"We've got a couple of issues this week but overall we've got the majority of our squad together which builds cohesion and headaches in terms of team selection. That's where you want to be."