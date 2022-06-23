Incoming Hull KR coach Willie Peters confirms triple NRL swoop as overseas trio prepare to depart

Peters will see out this season as an assistant coach at Newcastle Knights but he has been busy piecing his Rovers squad together ready for his arrival later this year.

As well as back-rower James Batchelor from Wakefield Trinity, the Robins have completed deals for NRL trio Opacic, Kennedy and Sue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre Opacic, 27, has featured nine times for Parramatta Eels in 2022, while prop Kennedy, also 27, has made five appearances for Brisbane Broncos.

Willie Peters is already putting his stamp on the Hull KR squad. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Newcastle forward Sue, 30, has been limited to four outings but he is a player Peters knows well.

The triple overseas swoop means current Hull KR players Albert Vete, Korbin Sims and Brad Takairangi will leave the club at the end of their contracts later this year to free up quota space.

"The thing for me wasn't to go and get rid of all these players," Peters told the Toohey's News Podcast.

"We've maintained and kept the experienced players. We'll bring a few more from here next year to add to what they're doing at the moment.