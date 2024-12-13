'Incredible signing': Wakefield Trinity splash cash to land Bradford Bulls talent Jayden Myers
Wakefield have paid Bradford Bulls an undisclosed fee to snap up the 21-year-old on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth.
The outside back scored 12 tries in 27 games for the Bulls last season to earn a place on the Championship Young Player of the Year shortlist.
"I've got to watch Jayden a few times this year with us playing against Bradford a few times and identified him pretty early on as someone we'd like to bring to the club," said Trinity boss Powell.
"I feel he'll be an incredible signing for the club and I'm pleased to get him on board. Athletically he's going to be someone who will go on to be incredibly exciting."
Myers becomes Wakefield's 11th signing for their Super League return, with Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken among the other new additions.
The youngster is ready to prove himself at the highest level in Trinity colours.
"I am delighted to be joining the full-time environment at Wakefield Trinity," said Myers, who makes the step up to Super League with 44 first-team appearances to his name.
"I am eager to put my best foot forward and work hard and learn from the best.
"The move came around pretty quick and while I'm nervous I'm also very excited and ready to get started.”
Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: "As a club we are delighted to add Jayden Myers to our 2025 squad and beyond.
"He's a very talented young player who we are looking forward to seeing flourish in a full-time environment.
"He will add competition into our backline. I am excited to see Jayden in red, white and blue in the near future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.