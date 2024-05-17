Tom Johnstone has completed his return to Wakefield Trinity in another significant coup for the ambitious Championship club.

The England speedster has signed a four-year deal from 2025 after rejecting a marquee contract extension at Catalans Dragons.

Johnstone will be joined at Belle Vue by Catalans and England team-mate Mike McMeeken, who was Trinity's first confirmed signing for their expected Super League return.

A product of Wakefield's academy, Johnstone scored 87 tries in 115 games in his first spell with the club.

Tom Johnstone is on his way back to Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 28-year-old has continued his prolific try-scoring record since joining the Dragons at the end of 2022, crossing 32 times in 39 appearances so far.

Johnstone will call time on his spell in Perpignan at the end of the year to join Matt Ellis' Belle Vue revolution.

"I'm delighted to be returning to Wakefield Trinity next year," he said.

"The club means a lot to me and I've been following everything over the past 12 months and since Matt took over the club. It's incredibly exciting for everyone involved. I truly believe the club is building something special.

Tom Johnstone, right, celebrates last week's win over Leeds. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"When me and my wife decided we wanted to return home to England, I spoke to Powelly (Daryl Powell, head coach), Matt and Millsy (Steve Mills, recruitment and salary cap manager). I loved the ambition and the direction which the club are aiming for and knew that it was something I had to be a part of.

"I have a lot of brilliant memories over the years and I know how passionate the fans are. I'm hoping when I return I can help to create more and bring success to this proud and historic club."

Powell is relishing the chance to draw on the services of the 2023 Super League Dream Team winger.

"This is our second international player announcement coming hard on the heels of Mike McMeekan," he said.

"It shows a clear trajectory for the club in terms of player recruitment of high-quality players at the top of their games.

"Tom is one of the best wingers in the game and we are delighted to bring him back to help drive us towards our collective goals.