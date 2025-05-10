Incredulous Steve McNamara lets rip at officials following Catalans Dragons' Challenge Cup loss to Hull KR

An incredulous Steve McNamara let rip at the match officials following Catalans Dragons' Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Hull KR, accusing them of being swayed by a one-sided crowd.

The Rovers supporters took over the neutral venue at York's LNER Community Stadium and their team responded with a dominant performance against their French rivals, running in six tries to book their place at Wembley.

While McNamara acknowledged that the Robins fully deserved their 36-12 victory, he took issue with the officiating after his side failed to receive a single in-play penalty or six-again.

"How on earth you can go 80 minutes and not get one penalty or set restart?" said the Dragons boss. "It's nearly impossible in this game.

"Wherever we played we were clearly going to be outnumbered and relished that challenge. We knew it was going to be a cauldron with everyone baying for our blood and tried to take that on as best we could.

"I think most home teams probably have a penalty count in their favour. I would imagine we do as well. It's not a criticism of that, it’s just that this felt like a home game for Hull KR and it wasn't – it was a neutral venue.

"You can clearly tell I’m p***ed off not to receive a penalty (in-play). Not one: apart from them kicking out on the full.

