Injury-hit Hull KR to field two 17-year-olds against St Helens as Paul Cooke's nephew gets chance

The outside back will line up alongside fellow Skirlaugh Bulls product Zach Fishwick, who is also 17, in the backyard of the reigning champions.

Barley - nephew of former Rovers half-back Paul Cooke - is the fourth academy player blooded by McGuire since he took over as head coach on an interim basis in early July, following in the footsteps of Fishwick, Charlie Cavanaugh and Connor Moore.

Although the club's selection crisis has forced McGuire's hand, he believes the recent promotions prove Hull KR's commitment to developing homegrown talent.

Danny McGuire has struggled to put together a squad this week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's really good for the club," said McGuire. "It just shows we'll give young players an opportunity.

"That's the kind of thing we want to try and do. We want to show that if you come and you're prepared to work hard and are ready for it, we'll give you an opportunity.

"Zach and Connor have probably missed the proper way to do it by playing 20 or 30 academy games and 15 or 20 reserve games. Unfortunately with the way things are at the minute, we're having to fast-track them.

"They've been really good and really receptive - they want to improve. I'm looking forward to watching them play tomorrow.

Connor Barley will face the champions in his first Super League outing. (Picture: Hull KR)

"Saints away is being thrown in at the deep end but sometimes that's the best way to do it. You get to see what the benchmark is.

"Connor will do a good job. Don't get me wrong, he's inexperienced and may make a mistake or miss a tackle - but that's all part of getting better.

"I'm pretty sure you'll see plenty of energy and effort from him."

Barley has been called up after winger Ethan Ryan was handed a ban in the aftermath of last week's defeat by Leeds Rhinos, while Matt Parcell, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Greg Richards also drop out.

Mikey Lewis returns for Hull KR this week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

McGuire can call on Mikey Lewis, Rowan Milnes, Lachlan Coote and Albert Vete at the Totally Wicked Stadium but he could only name a 19-man squad for the trip.

The stand-in boss has revealed that several players will take painkilling injections to make up the numbers on game day.

"There's a fair few in the 19 that in other circumstances potentially wouldn't be," said McGuire.

"We're not the only club in this situation. There will be other clubs that are naming 21 players and you probably wouldn't name four or five of them in an ideal world.

"It's a needs must for us at the minute. Some of the boys are playing tough and putting their hand up.