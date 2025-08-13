Injury-plagued Niall Evalds vows to come back stronger after securing Super League club for 2026

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old initially joined Huddersfield on loan from Hull KR in March but has yet to complete a game for Luke Robinson's side.

Evalds was forced off with a broken foot on his debut and suffered more frustration when a calf injury sustained in his comeback match ended his season.

With the security of a two-year deal, the former Castleford Tigers full-back is ready to prove his value to the Giants.

"When I signed on loan, it wasn't with a short-term view," he said. "It was to be at Giants for the next few years.

"The start of my Giants career hasn't gone particularly to plan but I'm here for the longer term and am working really hard in rehab to get back stronger for next year.

"I want to focus on getting back to enjoying it and doing what I can do."

Evalds enjoyed a productive 2024 campaign with the Robins after an injury-hit stint at Castleford, scoring 10 tries in 28 games for Willie Peters' Grand Finalists.

Niall Evalds' permanent move to Huddersfield has been confirmed. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The one-cap England international is confident of rediscovering that form on the back of a strong winter behind the scenes.

"I had an undisrupted pre-season at Hull KR and a really good year off the back of that, so my focus is to nail pre-season and not miss any sessions through injury," added Evalds.

"That's where the relationships are made and the foundations are built to avoid what I've been through this year.