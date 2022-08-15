Injury-ravaged Hull KR dealt double blow with a dozen Super League players banned

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parcell has been handed a one-match penalty notice for grade A dangerous contact and Ryan will also miss Friday's trip to St Helens after being charged with grade B use of knees.

It is another double blow for KR's interim head coach Danny McGuire, who was already without 11 first-team players going into last week's match.

After seeing Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Greg Richards join the casualty list during the game against Leeds, McGuire expressed his concern that he would be unable to field a team at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"We've got some busted bodies in there," he said.

"We've been joking about who's going to play scrum-half but I honestly don't know how we're going to put a team together next week."

As many as 12 players have been banned by the Rugby Football League's match review panel, while Toulouse Olympique half-back Corey Norman will face a tribunal on a grade F 'other contrary behaviour' charge.

Like Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC have each lost two players to suspension.

Castleford, who remain in fifth place after beating Catalans Dragons, will be without Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi for the next two games after they both received bans for dangerous contact.

The Tigers travel to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday and have an away date with Warrington Wolves next week.

Hull FC will be without Jake Connor and Kane Evans for Friday's game against Wakefield Trinity after they were both hit with one-match penalty notices for dangerous contact and other contrary behaviour respectively.

Wakefield's stunning win over Wigan Warriors came at a cost after Kelepi Tanginoa received a three-match suspension for grade C dangerous contact.

As well as the trip to the MKM Stadium, the forward will sit out the games against Hull KR and St Helens.

Huddersfield have also lost a player to suspension with Jack Ashworth forced to sit out the clash with Castleford.

The Giants forward has been charged with grade B dangerous contact following the defeat at Salford Red Devils.