Inside Rugby League: Episode 39 - Castleford Tigers’ Challenge Cup bid, the new Super League TV deal, latest from Women’s Super League

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.

In this show, the pair discuss the weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals, in particular Castleford’s game against last season’s beaten finalists Salford Red Devils; they look at the new Super League TV deal and implications for the game and the latest action from the weekend’s Women’s Super League clashes.

Key Role: Castleford's Danny Richardson kicked six goals in his side's Super League win over Salford last week and they meet again this weekend in the Challenge Cup. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com
Good start: Leeds Rhinos' women's team, captained by Coourtney Winfield-Hill have won their opening two Super League matches. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com