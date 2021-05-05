Inside Rugby League: Episode 39 - Castleford Tigers’ Challenge Cup bid, the new Super League TV deal, latest from Women’s Super League

In this show, the pair discuss the weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals, in particular Castleford’s game against last season’s beaten finalists Salford Red Devils; they look at the new Super League TV deal and implications for the game and the latest action from the weekend’s Women’s Super League clashes.
