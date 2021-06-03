Inside Rugby League - Episode 43: Derby bragging rights for Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity on the rise, Challenge Cup semi-finals

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

By Richard Byram
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:51 pm

In this show the pair discuss Leeds Rhinos’ crushing derby win over old rivals Castleford Tigers and where it leaves Daryl Powell, Wakefield Trinity’s equally compreshesvive success over in-form Huddersfield Giants and a look ahead to this weekend’s Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup semi-finals and the women’s Challenge Cup finals.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

Demolition derby: Leeds' Luke Briscoe celebrates scoring his second try in the 60-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Picture Bruce Rollinson

