Inside Rugby League - Episode 43: Derby bragging rights for Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity on the rise, Challenge Cup semi-finals

In this show the pair discuss Leeds Rhinos’ crushing derby win over old rivals Castleford Tigers and where it leaves Daryl Powell, Wakefield Trinity’s equally compreshesvive success over in-form Huddersfield Giants and a look ahead to this weekend’s Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup semi-finals and the women’s Challenge Cup finals.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Demolition derby: Leeds' Luke Briscoe celebrates scoring his second try in the 60-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Picture Bruce Rollinson