In this edition, the pair look back at last weekend’s win for Wakefield, defeats for Leeds and Castleford and ahead to this week’s engagements for the trio. The Tigers travel to Wigan Warriors, Leeds are at Slford and Wakefield face Warrington in front of the Channel 4 cameras at the HJ Stadium. In addition they take a look at the sixth round draw for the Betfred Challenge Cup - which has seen Leeds and Cas paired together at Headingley.