Inside Rugby League - Episode 63 - Superb Challenge Cup win for Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos’ misery goes on as they are thrashed by Castleford Tigers

In this edition the pair discuss Wakefield’s remarkable second win in a week at Warrington to knock Wolves out of the Challenge Cup, Leeds’ sorry capitulation at the hands of Castleford in Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s firstgame and the improvement in Tigers after a shaky start under Lee Radford.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 26/03/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 6 - Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Castleford's Greg Eden scores his second try against Leeds.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 26/03/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 6 - Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Leeds's Brad Dwyer dejected as his side slips to defeat against Castrleford in the Betfred Challenge Cup.