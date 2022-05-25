Inside Rugby League: Episode 69 - Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants head to finals day at Tottenham, Leeds Rhinos claim derby win over Wakefield, inconsistent Castleford Tigers lose

In this episode, the pair look ahead to Saturday’s big day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers play Leigh Centurions in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final and then Huddersfield Giants take on multiple winners Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup Final. In addition they look back at last weekend’s Betfred Super League action involving our local clubs.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Good and bad: Rhinos forward James Bentley scored two tries in the win over Wakefield - but was also yellow-carded for a high tackle - which has led to a three-match ban - his third suspension of the season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson