Hull KR boss Willie Peters has issued a warning to Hull FC over their Will Pryce dilemma, declaring that throwing him straight into the derby could backfire.

Pryce is due to arrive on Wednesday after cutting short his time in the NRL to join the Black and Whites on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Huddersfield Giants playmaker is set to go straight into John Cartwright's line-up for Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Rovers – but Peters believes the decision carries significant risks.

"We're planning for him to play," said Peters, who is sweating on the fitness of James Batchelor ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium.

"It's one of those that could go either way. You have less time to think and can go out and have the game of your life or it can be extremely challenging.

"When you think about the flight he's going to have and then train, captain's run and play a derby, you can be thrown in as well and it can backfire.

"There are two ways it could go. We need to make it as challenging as possible."

The signing of Pryce, whose dad Leon played for Hull in 2015 and 2016, hands Cartwright's side a major boost ahead of the biggest game of the season to date.

Willie Peters is getting Hull KR ready for their biggest game of 2025. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Cartwright will wait to see Pryce in training before making a final call but the 22-year-old is expected to replace Cade Cust, who has been ruled out of the derby due to a concussion.

"He's going to want to play, especially as an Englishman with history at the club," said Cartwright, who welcomes back Yusuf Aydin this week and will give Zak Hardaker every chance to prove his fitness.

"Initially we've just got to make sure his body is fine. He got through his last game OK but we've just got to make sure the turnaround isn’t too short. It's a long flight and we don't want to put him at risk. We want to make sure he's at his best.

"We'd simplify his role. Aidan (Sezer) is our half-back and our leader and that's not going to change.

Will Pryce is on his way back to Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"He's only very young but Will has got good experience now and he'll be able to handle that pretty easily.