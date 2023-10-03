Hanna Butcher insists Leeds Rhinos Women are comfortable with the tag of underdogs after using the doubters to fuel their Super League title bid.

The Rhinos booked their place in Sunday's decider against York Valkyrie thanks to a dramatic semi-final win at St Helens, meaning Lois Forsell's team have reached both major finals despite losing a host of star players.

Fran Goldthorp and Georgia Roche are now plying their trade in the NRLW, while captain Courtney Winfield-Hill retired following last year's World Cup.

Leeds came up short against Saints in the Challenge Cup final in August but that has only strengthened their resolve, according to Butcher.

"We've had a bit of a rocky year," said the Rhinos captain.

"Obviously we finished third and lost in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. We had players go to the NRLW at the beginning of the season, have had injuries and picked up a couple of bans as well.

"People probably doubted us but we've made it to the Grand Final. It does fuel you and motivate you.

"Although it was difficult losing at Wembley at the time, it probably helped us in terms of rebuilding and focusing more on togetherness by getting around one another more and bringing the best out of each other."

Leeds captain Hanna Butcher, right, and York counterpart Sinead Peach go head to head this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds won last year's Grand Final to claim a second Super League title and are appearing in the showpiece event for the fifth successive season.

The Rhinos quietly went about their business during the regular campaign before producing a big-game performance to dump Saints out of the play-offs late last month.

"We've been happy to fly under the radar," added Butcher, who appeared in all four previous Grand Finals.

"Lois has had 100 per cent confidence that we would be going to the Grand Final and will be winning it.

Hanna Butcher collects her runner-up medal after this year's Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When you've got that belief from your coach, everybody else picks up on that. It's been massive for us."

York head into the Grand Final on home soil at the LNER Community Stadium as favourites after claiming the League Leaders' Shield with an unbeaten record.

The Valkyrie finished the regular season six points better off than Leeds, beating the Rhinos at Headingley in round one before sharing the spoils in the reverse fixture.

Leeds were too strong for York in the 2022 Grand Final but Butcher believes the pressure is on the Valkyrie.

Hanna Butcher, left, celebrates last year's Grand Final win with former captain Courtney Winfield-Hill. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"They have been class all year," said the 32-year-old. "They've definitely been the most consistent team throughout the year.

"For us, I don't think we've played our best this year at home. We're playing better rugby away.

"I'm not superstitious or anything like that but being away has taken a little bit of pressure off us.

"It may put a bit more on York being at home. They'll want to put on a really good performance for their fans.

"Our focus is on us. It doesn't really matter where we play. We need to get the job done on the day."

The players involved in last year's decider will not need reminding of the outcome but Butcher views the recent semi-final win at St Helens in golden point as more relevant.

"It was a really, really tough, physical game against a class team but we came out the other side," she said.

"There were a few minor celebrations. We're ready now to get that Grand Final win.