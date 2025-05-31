Brad Arthur admits Leeds Rhinos' resurgence is making his decision harder as he continues to weigh up his future at Headingley.

Arthur has made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL and move closer to his family back home, with the 51-year-old recently interviewing for the Perth Bears job.

However, the Bears are reportedly on the verge of appointing Mal Meninga as their first head coach, potentially raising the prospect of Arthur extending his stay at the Rhinos.

Leeds sit third in Super League at the halfway mark of the campaign after holding their nerve to record a fourth straight win in Saturday's West Yorkshire derby against Wakefield Trinity.

When asked whether he felt he had something brewing at Headingley, Arthur replied: "It's not me. We've got great staff here, there's a good playing group and it's well run, so it's the club.

"I'm just a person who is helping that at the moment. The club is bigger than the coach.

"I've said all the way through that the only decision I've got to make is my family. That's the only thing that's holding me back.

"I really like the club. They keep buying in, playing well and winning. It's not even the winning but the buy-in all the time.

Leeds celebrate a tense win over Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It does make it hard but at the end of the day, I've got to be a family person – and I feel like I'm not doing that. When Bleasy (Ian Blease, sporting director) pushes me for an answer, I'll have to give him one."

Leeds demonstrated their newfound steel and belief to survive a stirring second-half fightback by Wakefield.

The Rhinos held a commanding 22-6 lead at the break but were hanging on in the closing stages following two tries from Max Jowitt.

With James Bentley in the sin bin for the final two minutes, Leeds dug deep to see out a 22-18 victory.

Jarrod O’Connor and Sam Lisone show their relief at full-time. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We were very good in the first half and then had some forced changes and going into the breeze we probably didn’t manage the game as well," said Arthur, referencing the loss of Lachie Miller to a calf injury.

“Wakefield really came after it. Credit to them: they had plenty of fight.

“Hindsight is a lovely thing but we learned another way how to win. What I did learn was there’s plenty under the bonnet of this team. They've got a bit of ticker, want and desire for each other, the club and the badge.

“It was great to hang in there. There was plenty of reason to get up for it with the whole emotion with Rob (Burrow) and his family, Sam Lisone and Mikolaj Oledzki in their 200th games and chasing four wins in a row.

Wakefield celebrate Max Jowitt's first try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“It was only a month ago we didn't handle pressure and got run down by Hull KR – but we were different today.”

Wakefield played a full part in an engrossing contest, which doubled up as Leeds' annual MND Awareness game.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell was left to rue a slow start after his side lost their place in the top six.

"We were pretty poor first half," he said. "Leeds came with a fair bit of intent and we didn’t match that.

“I said to the boys at half-time that this isn’t the team I know we are. We did some simple things to get us in the ascendancy and were by far the better team.