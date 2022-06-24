The 32-year-old - a big hit at Wheldon Road since his loan switch from Huddersfield Giants - has signed a three-year permanent deal to end speculation over his future.

It completes a U-turn by Edwards after starting the year with the intention of heading back to Australia with his young family at the end of this season.

Reinvigorated by his move to Castleford, the back-rower has never felt better on or off the field.

“It was a hard decision but one I’m comfortable with now,” said Edwards.

“My kids were missing family and the missus wanted to head home. As the year has gone on, my partner started to come around and enjoy it here.

“Parramatta was my home and is all I’d known in the NRL. I didn’t leave there on the best terms and it was hard for me to move on mentally.

“Since then I’ve struggled to find somewhere I belong. I spent a couple of years at Catalans and then I was at Huddersfield.

“This feels like home to me and where I belong. I’ve only been here half a year but I’ve played the best football of my whole career here.

“The biggest thing was it feels like home with the coaching staff and the players. I’ve been searching for that feeling since I left Parramatta.”

Castleford got their hands on silverware when they won the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017, while Daryl Powell also led the club to the Grand Final and two Challenge Cup finals.

After helping Catalans Dragons win the Challenge Cup for the first time in their history in 2018, Edwards is chasing that feeling with the Tigers.

“Castleford won the League Leaders’ once and couldn’t quite kick on to win the Grand Final that year,” he said.

“I was part of the first team to win silverware at Catalans and that was a really special feeling. I’ll always hold that moment close to my heart, to see how proud those fans were.

“I’d love to do something like that at this club.”

Edwards will be 36 when his new contract expires - but he has not ruled out playing on beyond 2025.

“I still feel fresh right now and I’ll never say never if I’ll go on after that,” added Edwards.

“My focus now is to finish this year off as strong as I can and have a good break in Oz during the off-season. I’ll be ready to rip in next year and worry about the years as they go on.