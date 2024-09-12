Former England winger Jermaine McGillvary will call time on his storied career following Wakefield Trinity's Championship play-off campaign.

The 36-year-old has played almost 400 games during his 17 years in professional rugby league, including 21 caps for his country and a World Cup final appearance.

McGillvary sits sixth on the list of all-time Super League tryscorers after crossing 196 times for hometown club Huddersfield Giants.

The veteran joined Wakefield at the end of last year and has scored 11 tries in 13 appearances for Daryl Powell's side.

McGillvary scored two tries to help Trinity to 1895 Cup glory in his first-ever Wembley outing in June and has the opportunity to bow out as a Championship Grand Final winner following the club's League Leaders' Shield success.

Wakefield team-mate Luke Gale has already announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

"Being able to make my family proud has been amazingly special and also the best part about my career," said McGillvary.

"I'm so grateful for what the game has done for me. There's been some low points but they have made me appreciate all the highs.

Jermaine McGillvary is preparing to hang up his boots. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I've travelled the world and made so many memories along the way. It has truly been a blessing.

"The 2017 World Cup in Australia is probably the standout for me – getting to lock horns with the world's best and showing what I was capable of on the biggest stage.