Twelve months ago, Jake Webster was all set to face former club Castleford Tigers in his testimonial game before the weather intervened.

The match was postponed just hours before kick-off due to a frozen pitch at Cougar Park and Webster thought the chance of a reunion with his beloved Tigers had gone.

Thankfully for the 40-year-old, Castleford were happy to try again in a pre-season fixture that doubles as Webster's farewell game.

After succumbing to the elements last year, Keighley Cougars are leaving nothing to chance ahead of Webster's final hurrah as a rugby league player on Sunday.

"We have been keeping an eye on the forecast," Webster told The Yorkshire Post with a smile.

"We're putting covers on the pitch in preparation just in case but the magic number is five or six degrees. We're looking at around that temperature so fingers crossed it'll be OK on the weekend.

"I can't thank Cas enough for agreeing to this because they didn't have to. It means a lot to me."

Webster was restricted to just one outing in 2023 after his "knees blew out straight away" in a memorable home win over former club Bradford Bulls.

The veteran effectively retired to concentrate on his off-field role at Keighley but has one last chance to demonstrate his trademark power – if he can summon it.

"I haven't done much training-wise," said Webster.

"My knees are not the best but adrenaline will get me through. I'll play as long as I can. If they keep running at me, it might be two minutes; if they leave me alone and let me hide for a bit, it could be 15 or 20 in the first half and then finish the game.

"I'm just looking forward to the occasion and saying goodbye to my career. That'll be me finished and I can hang my boots up.

"The mind is still there but the body just says 'no'. I'm quite happy to go out on my terms.

"A lot of my mates and other players have been medically retired and haven't been able to go out on their own terms. I'm one of the lucky ones."

Webster was an important cog in what is regarded as the best Castleford side of the summer era.

The centre got his hands on the League Leaders' Shield during his six-year stay at Wheldon Road but fell agonisingly short in the two showpiece events.

"That year we flogged them all at Cas is still a standout memory even though we got beaten in the 2017 Grand Final," said Webster, who scored 49 tries in 125 games for the Tigers.

"I got to fulfil one of my dreams by carrying my son around the field in 2018. We had the Challenge Cup final against Leeds which was disappointing again but still very memorable to play at Wembley.

"There are so many small little things that will always pop up in my memory and hold a special place in my heart.

"From the first year I got there in 2013, the fans were always there even though they didn't have a lot to cheer about. It just grew and grew from that. They still play a massive part in that club.

"They're some of the best fans I've been involved with and I'll always have time for them."

Webster began his journey in England with Hull KR in 2008 – and it is not over yet.

The former New Zealand international has enjoyed a steady transition from the pitch to the back offices at Cougar Park since his arrival in late 2019.

After serving Keighley as a player, assistant coach and commercial executive, Webster is now helping to shape the club's future as director of rugby.

"It was tough at first because I still wanted to be on the field – and I still do," said Webster, who played for Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.

"I was assistant coach for a bit and that was probably harder because I was still on the field and wanted to do things. Now I've pulled right back and am in the office more than I'm out on the field.

"The transition has been good. I'm appreciative of this opportunity to transition and stay in the game.

"I've got a good work colleague in Steve (Watkinson, chief operating officer) who has been in business for ages. He's been really good in guiding me and making me understand what real work is about because I've never had to do it.

"It doesn't really hit you until you get to this stage of your career, look back and realise how long you've been in the game and what you've accomplished.