'It still hurts': Luke Robinson insists winless Huddersfield Giants not hiding behind injury crisis
Injuries have been a running theme for the Giants, with a dozen players unavailable for the Good Friday trip to West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.
The Giants travel to Headingley looking to avoid an eighth straight defeat and another week of soul-searching.
Robinson has been the bearer of bad news since the early weeks of the year but he insists the club are not hiding behind excuses as they battle to climb off the bottom of Super League.
"Anyone with half a rugby league brain understands the situation we're in and that this isn't normal," he said.
"It's still not nice. It still pains us. It still hurts.
"I've got a really good group, a really tight group. They're sticking together and putting their best foot forward every week – but it still hurts just as much.
"We're not covering our eyes and hiding from the situation we're in. We need to win games and get points on the board."
Robinson is hopeful the club's injury crisis will ease in time for the Magic Weekend date with Hull FC in early May.
Until then, the Giants head coach is putting his faith in his inexperienced team to break the club's 2025 duck.
"I think there's an understanding from everyone in rugby league of where we're at and that when the troops start filtering back in, we should hopefully start lifting our performances and results," added Robinson.
"But I still don't see why we can't get a result with the young kids we've got and the players we've got playing out of position. If we scrap hard enough, hopefully we can get the first result."
