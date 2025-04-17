Luke Robinson says Huddersfield Giants' injury crisis should not mask the pain of their winless start to the Super League season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injuries have been a running theme for the Giants, with a dozen players unavailable for the Good Friday trip to West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.

The Giants travel to Headingley looking to avoid an eighth straight defeat and another week of soul-searching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson has been the bearer of bad news since the early weeks of the year but he insists the club are not hiding behind excuses as they battle to climb off the bottom of Super League.

"Anyone with half a rugby league brain understands the situation we're in and that this isn't normal," he said.

"It's still not nice. It still pains us. It still hurts.

"I've got a really good group, a really tight group. They're sticking together and putting their best foot forward every week – but it still hurts just as much.

"We're not covering our eyes and hiding from the situation we're in. We need to win games and get points on the board."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield have had to dig deep into their squad numbers this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Robinson is hopeful the club's injury crisis will ease in time for the Magic Weekend date with Hull FC in early May.

Until then, the Giants head coach is putting his faith in his inexperienced team to break the club's 2025 duck.

"I think there's an understanding from everyone in rugby league of where we're at and that when the troops start filtering back in, we should hopefully start lifting our performances and results," added Robinson.