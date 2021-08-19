‘It was a game we dominated for long periods’ says Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar

Rhinos' Richie Myler is tackled by Huddersfield's Will Pryce. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

They led 18-4 until going down to 12 men in the final stages and conceding two late tries.

“I was really proud of it,” said Agar, whose injury-hit side remain in the hunt for the play-offs.

“I thought it was spirited and committed. Huddersfield are a tough team to break down and after the initial exchanges, it was a game we dominated for long periods.

“I am not sure how we ended up with only six points difference on the scoreboard.”

Like Leeds, Huddersfield were missing a raft of first-team players and their coach Ian Watson felt Rhinos’ experienced stand-off Robert Lui was the difference.

“We were beaten by the quality of Rob Lui,” he said.

“We’ve a lot of guys learning in that position. We’re a tough team to beat but we’re getting beat at the moment through our naivety.”

Rhinos head coach Richard Agar. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Giants were supposed to see stand-off Lee Gaskell, 30, return from an ankle injury.