'It was a hard decision': Ex-Hull KR and Halifax Panthers favourite Scott Murrell to retire

Former Hull KR and Halifax Panthers favourite Scott Murrell will retire from professional rugby league at the end of the 2022 season.

By James OBrien
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 8:03 pm

The Leeds Rhinos academy product has made over 400 appearances, making his name at Craven Park before enjoying a memorable spell with Halifax.

Murrell's career highlights include promotion to Super League with the Robins in 2006 and guiding Fax to the 2019 Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The 36-year-old is set to bow out as a champion with Keighley Cougars on the brink of promotion from League 1.

Scott Murrell celebrates a try in last year's play-offs. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It was a hard decision to call it a day but to end on the high of this season feels the right way to go,” said Murrell.

“I have loved every club that I have ever played for. I have always worn my heart on my sleeve and given 110 per cent, and I can’t thank all my coaches, team-mates, and supporters enough for their backing over the years on and off the pitch.

“Now I am looking forward to my next chapter in the game away from the pitch and I can’t wait to see where that takes me.”

