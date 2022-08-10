'It was a hard decision': Ex-Hull KR and Halifax Panthers favourite Scott Murrell to retire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Rhinos academy product has made over 400 appearances, making his name at Craven Park before enjoying a memorable spell with Halifax.

Murrell's career highlights include promotion to Super League with the Robins in 2006 and guiding Fax to the 2019 Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The 36-year-old is set to bow out as a champion with Keighley Cougars on the brink of promotion from League 1.

Scott Murrell celebrates a try in last year's play-offs. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It was a hard decision to call it a day but to end on the high of this season feels the right way to go,” said Murrell.

“I have loved every club that I have ever played for. I have always worn my heart on my sleeve and given 110 per cent, and I can’t thank all my coaches, team-mates, and supporters enough for their backing over the years on and off the pitch.