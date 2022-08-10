'It was a hard decision': Ex-Hull KR and Halifax Panthers favourite Scott Murrell to retire

The Leeds Rhinos academy product has made over 400 appearances, making his name at Craven Park before enjoying a memorable spell with Halifax.
Murrell's career highlights include promotion to Super League with the Robins in 2006 and guiding Fax to the 2019 Challenge Cup semi-finals.
The 36-year-old is set to bow out as a champion with Keighley Cougars on the brink of promotion from League 1.
“It was a hard decision to call it a day but to end on the high of this season feels the right way to go,” said Murrell.
“I have loved every club that I have ever played for. I have always worn my heart on my sleeve and given 110 per cent, and I can’t thank all my coaches, team-mates, and supporters enough for their backing over the years on and off the pitch.
“Now I am looking forward to my next chapter in the game away from the pitch and I can’t wait to see where that takes me.”