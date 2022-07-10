The ex-Great Britain assistant was recently linked Down Under with vacancies at Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs but he has committed to the Giants long term.

Huddersfield announced the news just minutes before their Magic Weekend clash with Salford Red Devils, Watson's former club.

It is a major boost for the club heading into the final two months of the Super League campaign.

Ian Watson has committed his future to Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

After overseeing a season of transition in 2021, Watson led Huddersfield to the Challenge Cup final and has established the Giants as a top-four team this year.

"I've loved my time here so far," Watson told Sky Sports.

"We've only just got started with the project. Only halfway through the first year we started getting our teeth into it.