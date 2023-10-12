All Sections
'It was close': Tyler Dupree on Hull KR interest and chasing his dreams at Wigan Warriors

To say Tyler Dupree has had an eventful season would be an understatement.
By James O'Brien
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST

The 23-year-old began the year at Salford Red Devils and ends it in the Super League Grand Final with Wigan Warriors.

Dupree made his England debut in April and was the subject of strong interest from Hull KR, prompting the Halifax native to hand in a transfer request.

Two six-figure bids were tabled but Salford stood firm, at least long enough for the Robins to move on to other targets.

The Red Devils eventually buckled and gave Dupree the green light to join Wigan in July after accepting a club-record transfer fee, with Brad Singleton included to sweeten the deal.

In a twist of fate, Rovers were the team that stood between Dupree and a maiden Grand Final appearance.

The Warriors were far too good on the day as they booked their Old Trafford ticket and left the Robins to wonder what might have been in the short and long term.

"It was close but ultimately it was on Salford and they turned them down last minute," Dupree told The Yorkshire Post on Hull KR's interest.

Tyler Dupree joined Wigan in July and has already made a Grand Final. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Tyler Dupree joined Wigan in July and has already made a Grand Final. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
"It was a move that appealed to me in terms of personal circumstances. I was always open to the move but Salford had the last word on that. It wasn't something I initiated to start with.

"Don't get me wrong, Hull KR are a great club and one that's on the up but when an opportunity like Wigan comes knocking, you take it with both hands."

Dupree thought his chance of cracking the big time was over after being discarded by boyhood club Leeds Rhinos in 2020.

The powerful prop rebuilt his career in the Championship with Oldham and Widnes Vikings before being handed a Super League lifeline by Salford in May 2022.

Tyler Dupree was a fans' favourite at Salford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Tyler Dupree was a fans' favourite at Salford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
The crushing low of being let go by Leeds "like I was nothing" has fuelled Dupree's journey to the top of the game.

"I've been at my lowest and am getting to one of the highest points now," he said ahead of Saturday's Grand Final date with Catalans Dragons.

"It was a low point but I'm grateful for the journey that has led me here. I wouldn't change the journey I've been on. It's made me appreciate everything a lot more. I've never taken anything for granted.

"Things happen the way they do for a reason. I know these are my rewards for the journey I've been on.

Tyler Dupree was released by the Rhinos in 2020. (Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com)Tyler Dupree was released by the Rhinos in 2020. (Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com)
"It's been a year I didn't really picture at the beginning. I'm over the moon getting to a Grand Final. It's something I've been working towards these past 18 months.

"It's something that will stick with me a long time. I know it's making my family proud."

But for his mum, Dupree would be watching the Old Trafford showpiece on television.

The youngster was close to quitting the sport after leaving Leeds and had a taste of what his future could have looked like during his time as a part-time player.

Dupree worked in children's homes and on a building site before being convinced to stick with rugby league.

"I was ready to give it all up," he said.

Tyler Dupree during an England training session. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Tyler Dupree during an England training session. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
"I wasn't in a good place in terms of rugby. I wasn't happy with it and was ready to go down a different route by doing what my mates were doing – having fun on weekends and working during the week.

"I gave my head a wobble and realised that's not what I'm destined for or what I want.

"I have my mum to thank because she was the one who persuaded me to keep going. It's a bit of a cliché to say she told me to follow my dreams but she said there's more to life than doing what my friends were doing and that I could get something better out of it.

"I don't envy what my friends are doing anymore because I'm reaping the rewards now."

It has been another season to forget for Yorkshire’s Super League clubs but the county will be represented in the Grand Final.

Dupree will line up alongside fellow Siddal product Morgan Smithies, with former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone among the other Yorkshiremen on show.

"Morgan was the year below me," said Dupree. "His team was always the good team.

"I've known Morgan since I was about eight years old but the only time we played together before Wigan was for Yorkshire.

"I think Siddal as a club will go down (to Old Trafford). I've got my close people there and anyone else would be a bonus."

Regardless of the outcome of this weekend's decider, there is a sense it is just the beginning for Dupree and Wigan.

Dupree is hopeful of retaining his England spot for the upcoming series against Tonga, while the Warriors have assembled a formidable squad for 2024.

"I know Waney (Shaun Wane) is going to pick the best squad he can and if I'm included, that's great," said Dupree. "If I'm not, I've got something to work harder towards over the off-season and pre-season.

"My main focus at the moment is Wigan and how far we can go. There are loads of good players coming in.

"I think we could run a full 17 in forwards so there's definitely competition for places. It'll make me better because I know there's no time to rest."

