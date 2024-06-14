'It was Ryan Hall's night': Willie Peters hails Hull KR's record-breaking winger
The veteran winger scored two tries in the final 10 minutes at Craven Park to take his Super League tally to 248, breaking the record held by former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire.
Hall's late double crowned another memorable night under the lights for the Robins.
"Amazing – it's all about Ryan Hall," said Rovers boss Peters, whose side overcame a sluggish start to win 32-6.
"I thought it was a great performance for the team but it was Ryan Hall's night. He's been waiting a long time for that and it's well deserved.
"His career speaks for itself and what he's achieved is amazing. We see what he brings to our team every day.
"It's great that he got to do it at home. The way the crowd celebrated for him when he drew and took over was a really fitting moment. Packed out, full crowd, we're all proud of him."
As well as breaking the Super League record, Hall leapfrogged Wigan Warriors legend Shaun Edwards into 21st place in the list of all-time scorers in the British game.
Asked whether he was the greatest winger of the summer era, Peters replied: "There's no doubt he's right up there, no doubt in the world. He's in the top conversations of wingers in history.
"I think it just shows what we've got and the type of people. But he is a unique individual and I say that with full respect. He's a character, the way he comes to work every day, you can see his three loves are family, rugby league and team-mates.
"He's got the monkey off his back now and he can play with freedom. He can go enjoy himself and do what he does best.
"There's been pressure on him for a while to get the milestone but now he can enjoy himself."
Giants boss Ian Watson admitted errors cost his side any hope of staying in the match but also pointed to pivotal moments that saw Adam Milner sin-binned late in the first period before Andre Savelio’s red card following a tangle with Elliot Minchella.
“I don’t think the scores reflected the game but the same things have come back and bit us a bit – discipline and some stone-cold errors,” said Watson.
“It’s not like it’s one or two players making them, it’s three or four making them when we’re starting to get a bit of ascendency.
“I thought the first 30 minutes we looked pretty good then the sin-binning and the sending-off have blown the score out to where it got to. Other than that there was nothing between the two teams there.”
