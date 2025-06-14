Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers extended the celebrations after last week’s Challenge Cup win at Wembley by running in 12 tries against a dismal Catalans outfit who had captain Ben Garcia sent off in the first half and slid to their record defeat.

Peters led his team around the pitch with the trophy after the final hooter and admitted the players were motivated to maintain their winning streak in order to celebrate the moment with the Craven Park fans.

Peters said: “We spoke about putting in a performance so we could enjoy it with the fans.

“Last week we had time to celebrate after the game, and a spectacular parade, but it was the fans’ turn tonight.

“It’s been a special week. It was obviously a quick turnaround so we didn’t know what to expect. We had to work our week around the guys celebrating, but yesterday was when they really dialled back in.

“I wasn’t expecting that (result). I thought it was going to be one of those games where we have to fight for everything.

“But we spoke about putting consecutive sets together and putting fatigue into the opposition.”

Elliot Minchella holds the trophy aloft at Craven Park. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Peters singled out two-try prop Sauaso Sue for special praise at the end of a week in which he escaped a lengthy ban after a charge of spitting during the Wembley final was unproven.

Mikey Lewis and James Batchelor also helped themselves to doubles, with Tom Davies, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Broadbent, Noah Booth, Jai Whitbread and Tyrone May – fresh from signing a contract extension – the other tryscorers for the rampant Robins.

“I was really happy with (Sauaso),” added Peters. “It was a short turnaround and he’s played nearly every game so it was a big ask for him to back it up, especially after we nearly lost him for a number of weeks.”

Catalans interim head coach Joel Tomkins branded his side’s record defeat “embarrassing” and admitted things have to change if they to stand any chance of reaching the post-season play-offs.

Ben Garcia saw red for the hapless Dragons. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The French side have unravelled since their Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Rovers last month and set a new record of 313 scoreless Super League minutes until Luke Keary broke the sequence with their solitary try in the second half.

“We’re obviously just not a good team at the minute – we’re miles away from where we need to be to make any kind of run on the play-offs,” said Tomkins, who confirmed he has been given the role for the remainder of the campaign.

“Tonight was embarrassing. The last few weeks have been pretty bad, but tonight was another level. To turn up and dish that up was just not good enough.

“As a group, we have to make some changes to our attitude because I think that’s what it comes down to.”

Rovers celebrate Tom Davies' try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Catalans’ cause was not helped by a moment of madness from Garcia, who swung punches at Elliot Minchella then Lewis in quick succession to earn a red card midway through the first half.