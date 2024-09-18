The John Smith's Stadium has not always been a nice place to visit during the Super League era but it has been a pleasant experience for too many of Huddersfield Giants' rivals in 2024.

Huddersfield have claimed just three wins on home soil in the league after suffering a major drop-off from 2022 to last year.

Those poor results have played out in front of thousands upon thousands of empty seats with the club's average attendance dropping to just above 4,000.

It is little wonder, then, that owner Ken Davy is in the process of finding a more suitable home for the Giants.

The hope is that a new 9,000-capacity stadium will be ready in the next three years, providing a timely boost at the end of another disappointing season.

After 30 years at the John Smith’s Stadium – a ground they share with Huddersfield Town – Luke Robinson feels the Giants are ready to move on.

"This has been on the cards for a little while now," said the Huddersfield head coach.

"We went to The Shay Stadium in 2011 when I was playing and the atmosphere was electric. I think we averaged seven-odd thousand at the time and played really good rugby.

Empty seats are a familiar sight at the John Smith's Stadium for games involving the Giants. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

"Because we were in a bit of a smaller stadium, it just felt like the fans were on top of you and it felt amazing.

"Our fans are really loyal and will sing their hearts out but unfortunately when you're in a 25,000-seater stadium they get drowned out by the opposition or just the stadium size itself.

"It would be great for us to have a home that we can call our own in those surroundings."

A myriad of issues have contributed to another lost season for the Giants but the facts say they have struggled at home in front of small crowds.

The Warrington fans enjoyed themselves on their visit last week. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

The theory of home advantage is something Robinson knows well having studied the topic at university.

"What I looked at was the influence it has on the ref," he said.

"My wife used to giggle when I went to bed humming Marching on Together after games at Leeds.

"Sometimes you could feel when there was going to be a penalty against you. We had a really good record against Leeds when I played for the Giants but you could feel the crowd getting intense and on the ref's back and inevitably there was a penalty because they're only human.

Luke Robinson expects the club to benefit from a stadium switch. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

"It would be nice to have that at Huddersfield. We've got loads of fans that sing and get behind us but it'd be lovely if we could create a little bit more of an intimidating atmosphere in a smaller setting."

Huddersfield's poor home record has left them a long way adrift of the play-off positions heading into the final round of the Super League season.

The Giants have one more opportunity to boost their points tally at the John Smith's Stadium against Castleford Tigers but their home form is a source of disappointment for Robinson.

"Massively because your home form generally dictates where you end up," he added.

"If you have good home form, you're definitely going to put yourselves in a position to at least challenge for the top six; if you don't have good home form, you've got no chance.

"We didn't have great home form last year and we've got one of the worst in the league this year. It's definitely been an issue for us."

Kevin Naiqama misses out on a farewell appearance. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield's hopes of finishing on a high have been lifted by the return of Chris Hill, Leroy Cudjoe, Harry Rushton, Sam Hewitt, Matty English and Adam Milner.

Hill, Milner and Seb Ikahihifo will make their final appearances for the club on Thursday but Kevin Naiqama is among the departing players who will miss out on a farewell outing.

"The one player we would have liked to have sent off on a bit of a high is Kevin Naiqama but unfortunately he's dealing with some family issues at the moment that mean he won't get to play his last game," said Robinson.

"Anybody within rugby league knows what a lovely fella he is. It's very unfortunate for him that he's not going to be able to play."

Like the Giants, high points have been few and far between for Castleford in 2024.

It is the epitome of a dead rubber on paper but there is always something to play for as far as Robinson is concerned.

"We're both in the same position," he said. "We both haven't had great years with a lot of ups and downs.

"I want to finish on a high and give the fans in particular something to sing about.

"I want the players to show pride and passion, first and foremost for themselves. Every time you enter that field, your personal pride is at stake and your reputation is at stake. It's about doing your family proud and the shirt you're wearing and the fans.