'It's a big club': Rowan Milnes joins Castleford Tigers after calling time on Hull KR stay

Castleford Tigers have continued their recruitment drive with the signing of Hull KR half-back Rowan Milnes on a two-year deal.
By James O'Brien
Published 8th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

The 24-year-old was under contract until the end of 2025 but has left in pursuit of regular first-team rugby after struggling to establish himself at Craven Park.

Milnes played 48 games in his four seasons with the Robins, including an appearance in this year's Challenge Cup final.

The Bradford Bulls academy product will join Rovers team-mate Sam Wood at Wheldon Road, as well as other new signings Nixon Putt, Elie El-Zakhem, Sylvester Namo, Josh Hodson, Josh Simm and Luke Hooley.

Rowan Milnes has become Castleford's latest signing. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Rowan Milnes has become Castleford's latest signing. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Rowan Milnes has become Castleford's latest signing. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“I’m delighted and can’t wait to get started," said Milnes.

"I’ve played there a few times and the fans are just so passionate so I’m looking forward to them cheering me on this time.

"It’s a big club and hopefully we can turn it around next year with a good crop of young players coming in.

“I bring a lot of organisational skills; I can help lead the boys around the park. I back my kicking game and am a playmaker so hopefully I can help the boys around into some good positions.

"There are some exciting players I’m looking forward to meeting and excited to work with.”

