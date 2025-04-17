Daryl Powell admits Wakefield Trinity have played better and lost at Belle Vue this season after finally ending their wait for a home win in nervy fashion.

Trinity lost their first four games against Super League opposition in front of their own fans and had not beaten Castleford Tigers at home since 2013.

Wakefield needed Mason Lino's late drop goal to snap both losing streaks after the Tigers had threatened to pile more misery on their neighbours.

"I wouldn't take anything away from Cas because I thought they played well," said Powell, whose former club led 12-0 at half-time. "They've stiffened up the middle unit and came after us.

"I think we've played better a couple of times and lost. We're not playing well enough in long enough periods. I thought we were unlucky to lose against Hull and the Hull KR game was a 50/50.

"I stopped talking about our home record because sometimes the more you talk about a specific thing, the worse it gets.

"I didn't want to go down that road because it was having a negative impact. It is a big one to get that win."

The 13-12 victory did not appear on the cards during an opening hour dominated by Castleford.

Wakefield were out on their feet at the end of a pulsating derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jason Qareqare marked his first appearance of the year with a double either side of Sam Wood's try.

However, the Tigers ultimately paid the price for Rowan Milnes' wayward goalkicking, with converted tries from Harvey Smith and Max Jowitt setting up the chance for Lino to win it for Wakefield.

Danny McGuire was philosophical about the defeat despite watching only a second victory of the season slip from his side's grasp.

"We didn't get the result and it's really hard for me to say this because I hate losing and this game is all about winning – but I'm alright with it," said the Tigers head coach.

"That's because of some of the passion and commitment we showed and even some of the skill we showed.