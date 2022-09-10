The 55-year-old, who has also led Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves in Super League, replaces Brett Hodgson in the MKM Stadium hot seat.

Smith won two titles as Leeds coach between 2004 and 2007 before transforming Warrington's fortunes, guiding the club to three Challenge Cup triumphs and three Grand Final appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Great Britain and England boss steered Hull KR to the play-off semi-finals last season and brought up 500 Super League games as a coach earlier this year.

Tony Smith has accepted a job with Hull KR's fiercest rivals. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Smith was available following his sacking by the Robins in July and has now accepted the top job at bitter rivals Hull.

"It’s a great opportunity - one that I wasn’t expecting so soon - but I’m very grateful and excited to get started," said Smith, whose brother Brian was in charge of the club from 1988 to 1990.

“I understand the challenges ahead but the overwhelming feeling for me at the moment is excitement about restoring some pride in the club and taking us to some greater heights.

“In the past, I’ve had an association with the club through my family and having lived in the city for a while, I’ve got a great understanding of how big the club is and how much passion there is for the club to be successful.

Tony Smith during his time in charge of Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Ben Duffy/SWpix.com)

“I’m looking forward to playing a part in the club’s great history and hopefully we can create some more great memories for the future. I can’t wait to get started.”

Smith will set about improving Hull's fortunes when he officially takes the reins on Monday.

The Black and Whites finished ninth in Super League this year after losing 11 of their last 14 games.

“Super League is incredibly competitive and success in sport isn’t always an easy thing to achieve," he said.

Tony Smith poses with the Challenge Cup. (Alex Broadway/Swpix)

“What it needs is everybody in the organisation on the same page with plenty of positivity around the place. When that happens, you can achieve great things.

“I can guarantee a determination to restore this club to being a force in Super League and we’ll endeavour to do that as quickly as possible.”

Hull chairman Adam Pearson is confident the club will become a force under Smith, whose backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

“We are pleased to welcome Tony to the club, a coach of undoubted calibre and experience with proven success in Super League," said Pearson.

“We have identified areas we feel we need to improve within our first-team environment and believe Tony is well suited for that challenge.