'It's a nasty one' - Castleford Tigers star suffers serious injury to temper pride at win over Warrington Wolves

Castleford coach Andy Last was “absolutely over the moon” after his side claimed an impressive 23-14 win over Super League title hopefuls Warrington.

Tries from Will Tate and Jason Qareqare plus three goals from ex-Wolves star Gareth Widdop made it 14-0 at the break.

Daryl Powell’s visitors levelled matters at 14-14 in the second half with two tries from Matty Ashton and another from Connor Wrench.

But the impressive Widdop’s long-range drop-goal edged Castleford back in front before Jack Broadbent’s late try sealed just the Tigers’ fourth win of the season.

Castleford Tigers' Nathan Massey suffered injury against Warrington (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWPix.com)

Castleford boss Last said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.

“We were playing against a team who were stinging from their (Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan) last week.

“We got the scoreboard ticking over in our favour and, to have Sweet Caroline playing at the end, I’m so pleased.

“We wanted to get any points on the board we could and we fronted up to their physicality.

“The plan sort of worked and I’m just really pleased we’ve been able to get the two points.

“The players dug in and they faced adversity and a team who caused us some problems.”

Widdop kicked 11 points in total and Last added: “Gaz Widdop has come up with an unbelievable drop-goal from 50 metres.

“You ride that emotional rollercoaster and I’m really pleased that the work we put in during the week paid off.”

The only negative for Castleford was a potentially serious knee ligament injury for long-serving forward Nathan Massey after an innocuous tackle by James Harrison which saw the Warrington man sinbinned early on.