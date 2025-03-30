Hull KR boss Willie Peters believes the derby is perfectly poised ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull FC.

The Robins warmed up for the MKM Stadium showdown in style on Sunday with a 50-4 demolition of Huddersfield Giants, a result that extended their perfect start to eight straight wins across both competitions.

KR's nearest challengers at the top of Super League are Hull in a throwback to the last time the rivals met in the cup in the 1980s.

"It's great for the city," said Peters.

"I know it's the Super League ladder but it's first versus second. It's the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup and two teams that are in form.

"We know during the week what it does to families. It's a special time for the city and we're looking forward to it.

"The most important thing now is getting our recovery right and getting the players fresh again. It's a six-day turnaround but we'll go again."

Hull's impressive five-match unbeaten run – which has featured an epic comeback win at holders Wigan Warriors in the last round of the cup – has been eclipsed by KR's early dominance.

The Robins ran in nine tries in the John Smith's Stadium sunshine to underline their trophy credentials.

Mikey Lewis was at his brilliant best with a hat-trick, delivering the perfect response to a defensive lapse that allowed George Flanagan to become the first player to score against Rovers in three games.

"At half-time, he wasn't happy with that," said Peters, who is sweating on the fitness of James Batchelor after he suffered a hamstring strain.

"But the good thing is he owned it. A couple of years ago, it might have been someone else's fault.

"There is a bit of pressure on Mikey this year going in as Man of Steel.

"He will always come under some scrutiny if he's not scoring tries or coming up with assists.

"But it was great to see. He made up for that (mistake). He's getting in his groove and getting some games together. I've no doubt the middle part of the season we'll see the best of him.

"There wasn't a lot in it at times but it was probably the class of Mikey that changed the game."

Huddersfield remain without a Super League win after slumping to a sixth consecutive loss.

It was another costly defeat for Luke Robinson's men with Tui Lolohea and Adam Swift joining the lengthy casualty list.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my whole career because it's injuries to players in our starting 13," said Robinson, who played for Wigan, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield before turning to coaching.

"What sums it up is bringing in young hooker Aiden Doolan on a trial period and him breaking the metacarpal in his finger.

"Unfortunately he's got the Huddersfield Giants curse. He's going to be out for four to five weeks. It's nuts.