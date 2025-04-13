Luke Robinson has bemoaned Huddersfield Giants' worsening luck after Fenton Rogers and Bill Leyland became the latest casualties of what he described as an injury "epidemic".

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prop Rogers sustained an early ankle injury in Sunday's defeat to Catalans Dragons, while on-loan Hull KR hooker Leyland saw his debut cut short by a head knock.

Already without a dozen players, Robinson's depleted side suffered a seventh straight defeat at the start of the Super League season after going down 38-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What sums it up is Fenton Rogers looking like he's done his syndesmosis after five minutes," said Robinson. "That could be months if the diagnosis is correct.

"I'm hoping we've got it wrong. Even the physios are saying they hope they're wrong.

"Another one that sums it up is Bill Leyland who we signed on loan and lasted 20 minutes. He got knocked out and failed (his HIA) so he's not going to play next week against Leeds.

"The same happened with Niall Evalds. I got him from Hull KR and he played 35 minutes before breaking his foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are where we are. I don't want to be a whinger because it happens to everybody – but it's an epidemic at this moment in time. It's crazy.

Luke Robinson's injury problems continue to mount. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're doing an in-depth assessment of where we are as a club and what we can do to stop these injuries. Some of them are just freaks."

Huddersfield took the lead through Jacob Gagai's try but Sam Hewitt's yellow card just before half-time proved crucial as the Dragons built up an unassailable advantage.

Robinson refused to be critical of his players following a committed display.

"We tried really hard," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another difficult afternoon for Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's been well documented the amount of players and experience we've got out. It'd be very difficult for me to go in there and rollock them because they're trying.

"We're just lacking experience. I played with three full-backs today, actually four if you consider that Ash Golding started (his career) there.