Trinity have lost the previous 16 meetings between the clubs dating back to February 2015, with Pita Godinet and Ali Lauitiiti among the tryscorers the last time Wakefield got the better of their West Yorkshire neighbours.

It is a stat that has followed Trinity around for years but the current team are not looking back ahead of their latest attempt to end the dismal run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s in the past,” said Poching.

Willie Poching is preparing for his first derby since taking the reins permanently. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We are moving forward and this will be a different game for us.

“They have got a new coach and they are a new team. We are a new team and we are trying to head in a new direction. We're seeing ourselves as a different team in 2022.

“We are respectful and mindful of what has gone on before us. It’s important to understand your history and keep that in your pocket with you, but we are moving forward as much as they are as well."

Wakefield head into this week's game on the back of a three-match winning streak in Super League, although they did suffer a painful Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors last time out.

Wakefield lost twice to Castleford Tigers in 2021. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Trinity are above Castleford in the table but Poching refused to be drawn on whether the club are better placed to break the spell.

"I can only speak of the last 12 months because that's my time here," said Poching, who has experienced the derby as a player and a coach.

"I can't speak too much about what it was before because I was sitting as an outsider.

"Last year we had a chance in the fixture towards the back end but we left ourselves with too much to do.

"I sensed as a player what it means to both towns, both clubs and both sets of players.

"Derbies are really big games for bragging rights but even more so for us to get back on track. That's the case for both teams."

Wakefield could be set for a double boost after star winger Tom Johnstone and prop David Fifita were included in the 21-man squad.

Poching said: “They are both a lot closer now than they were last week and we’re really hopeful they will be able to participate on Thursday.