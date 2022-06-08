McGillvary made his England debut in 2015 and went on to score 12 tries in 17 appearances, playing a starring role in the run to the 2017 World Cup final.

The 34-year-old was not selected for Shaun Wane's first game in charge last June, instead lining up and scoring a try for the Combined Nations All Stars.

McGillvary was also overlooked against France in October when Tommy Makinson and Tom Davies started in the 30-10 win in Perpignan.

Jermaine McGillvary took part in training sessions last year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

He has scored four tries in 10 Super League outings this season and averages 135 metres per game, saving his best performance for Huddersfield's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR.

But as Wane prepares to name his squad for England's upcoming clash with the All Stars, McGillvary has decided to retire from international rugby league to focus on his club career with Huddersfield.

"It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly," said McGillvary, who also won four Great Britain caps in 2019. "I’ve given it a lot of thought and it feels like the right time.

"When I started out I never believed I would represent my country but I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved.

Jermaine McGillvary starred for the Combined Nations All Stars last year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“The 2017 World Cup was the pinnacle of my career. The whole experience – on and off the field – was incredible.

"I went from being an unknown to being in demand from NRL agents, got to play alongside the likes of Sean O’Loughlin and James Graham, and off the field got to mix with legends like Adrian Morley and Jamie Peacock. It was a dream come true.

“England are well blessed with quality wingers and I wish them well. I’m still going strong with Huddersfield Giants and I’m contracted till the end of 2023. I’ll see how I feel then.”

McGillvary has scored 198 tries in 294 appearances for the Giants since 2010, leaving him seventh on Super League's all-time list.

Jermaine McGillvary played against New Zealand in 2018. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Huddersfield stalwart was in Wane's thoughts for the World Cup after being named in the most recent training squad - but the England head coach respects the winger's decision.

“Jerry is a fantastic player and has been a tremendous servant to England, Great Britain and Huddersfield over the years," said Wane.

"His form is still good enough but he wants to devote the rest of his career to his club and I fully understand his decision.