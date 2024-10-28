'It's our territory, they've got to earn it': England and Hull KR star Mikey Lewis on why he butt heads with Samoa

Man of Steel Mikey Lewis delivered a defiant message to Samoa after playing a cameo role in England’s 34-18 win in the first Test at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis was involved in a pre-match flashpoint with opposite number Gordon Chan Kum Tong as the pair clashed heads during the Samoa’s equivalent of the Haka, the Siva Tau.

And the Hull KR star, who came off the bench to score England’s sixth and final try in an emphatic opening win, insisted he is relishing the prospect of more of the same when the teams clash again in Leeds next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He picked me out and I’m not taking a backward step,” said Lewis, who had linked arms with his England team-mates on the halfway line in the traditional way to address their opponents’ display.

Samoa's Luciana Leiluas leads the Samoan Manu Siva Tau against England on Sunday, which Mikey Lewis stood tall against (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPIx.com)

“It’s our territory. They’ve got to earn to get over to our side and that’s the culture we’ve built with England. I went head-to-head and it’s one of them. It’s all about in the moment and we both loved it.

“I said, ‘let’s go’. We’re two lads living the dream, playing for our country and that’s representative football. I was on the bench, but if you’re starting you’ve got to control your emotions.”

Lewis, who scooped the domestic sport’s ultimate individual honour earlier this month, said he felt picked out as Chan Kum Tong moved close enough for the pair to touch heads and exchange words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he insisted he is unfazed by the prospect of being a marked man in the wake of his superb season in Betfred Super League, in which he steered his side all the way to their first Grand Final.

Proving his point: Hull KR's Mikey Lewis stepped off the bench to score England's sixth and final try in their first Test win over Samoa.

“If that’s the case, that’s the case – but I don’t feel like that,” added Lewis, whose belated appearance in the opener came in the unusual role of hooker after Daryl Clark’s departure.

“I go out there and be myself. I don’t want to be someone else. If they’ve put a target on me, fair play, but it won’t change how I play.”

Lewis, who made an impressive international debut in the three-match Tonga series last year, will be hoping for a bigger role at Headingley, but his chances may be limited after a stellar half-back display by captain George Williams and Harry Smith, who kicked 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I was desperate to get out there but the boys did the business and I knew my role in the game. I was just waiting for Waney (Shaun Wane) to put me on. The boys did the dirty work and I got the last 20 minutes.”

Wane, meanwhile, reckons the AMT Headingley crowd will make England’s second clash with Samoa a “proper Test match”.

All seated tickets for Saturday’s double-header - which includes England’s women against Wales - have been sold, though space is still available on the standing terraces. Wane’s side will be out to complete a 2-0 series victory after a 34-18 win in last Sunday’s opener at Wigan, which attracted a gate of 15,137.

A crowd of 15,477 saw the host nation beat Tonga on Leeds Rhinos’ home ground last November and the RFL expect that to be beaten this weekend. A big attendance would be a huge boost to England and also Rhinos as they aim to re-establish the rebuilt Headingley as England’s premier Test rugby venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stadium was a regular host for international matches from the start of the 20th Century until the 1980s, before being eclipsed by more modern stadiums. Hosting international games and Challenge Cup semi-finals in recent seasons has justified Rhinos’ decision to increase the number of seats at the ground and Wane, who played for Leeds from 1990-93, believes the atmosphere is unique.

“Last year, when we played Tonga at Headingley, it felt like a Test match, the crowd and the atmosphere,” the England coach recalled.

“Leeds always do a good job on entertainment and it felt like a proper Test match. To beat Tonga 3-0 at Headingley with that atmosphere was fantastic. I can sense how it is going to be this week.”

Elsewhere, Samoa’s coach has revealed why new Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia didn’t play in the opening Test against England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palasia, a front-rower signed by Rhinos from NRL club Gold Coast Titans, was expected to feature in last Sunday’s clash at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium. Instead, he was Samoa’s 18th man who can only be used if two team-mates are ruled out during a game because of concussion. The 27-year-old was on stand-by when two Samoan players left the field for head injury assessments, but both were cleared to return and he remained on the sidelines throughout.

Now Samoa boss Ben Gardiner has confirmed why Palasia didn’t figure in the 17. “He was really close [to playing],” said Gardiner. “It probably just came down to himself and Lazarus [Vaalepu] and Lazarus had played footy more recently. He played in the [NRL] Grand Final [for Melbourne Storm] and Keenan hadn’t played for a period of time prior to that.