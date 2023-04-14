'I've got a lot to offer': Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth out to prove value backed by board

Mark Applegarth remains convinced he is the man to lead Wakefield Trinity after being left encouraged by the support from the board.

The former academy boss is still waiting for his first win as a head coach following an eighth straight defeat at fellow Super League strugglers Castleford Tigers last week.

Trinity's wretched form amid an early-season injury crisis leaves the club four points adrift at the bottom ahead of Sunday's home clash with Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the backing of the Belle Vue hierarchy and a healthier squad, Applegarth is confident of getting Wakefield moving in the right direction.

"They've been great with me," he said.

"Most people who know me know I'm a pretty honest guy. If I thought I was the problem, I definitely wouldn't be in this role. The club is bigger than all of us.

"I think I've got a lot to offer and feel like I am offering a lot. Naturally, did I want to be eight games deep without a win? No.

"It's just a challenge you've got to meet. It's been a very interesting eight weeks in that sense. I've never been one for excuses and you deal with the cards you've been dealt – and we've had some pretty tough cards to deal with.

Mark Applegarth is still waiting for his first win as a head coach. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's all experience for me. Have I got everything right? No. Will I carry on getting everything right? No, but I also think I've done a lot of things that I'll take forward with me too.

"We just need to get those results now. We're not idiots and know we're in a profession where results count. We're all desperately trying to get those results."

A 10-day turnaround has allowed Trinity to get forwards Kelepi Tanginoa and Josh Bowden back from injury to increase Applegarth's pack options for the visit of Leigh.

With the squad as strong as it has been since the early weeks of the season, Applegarth feels better equipped to get results.

Wakefield Trinity players appear dejected after conceding a try against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do," he said. "I don't mean that disrespectfully to anybody that's been in the team but we went over to St Helens and had to pick two hookers on the bench, which isn't ideal. That shows you what we've been having to deal with.

"Whatever 17 run out onto that field and no matter the week, they'll be giving it everything they've got to get that win.

"The only two games I've been left with a bit of a sour taste in my mouth in terms of application are the Wigan and Hull KR games.