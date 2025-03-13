Gary Hetherington will leave his role as Leeds Rhinos chief executive later this year to signal the end of an era at Headingley.

Former player and current director Jamie Jones-Buchanan will replace Hetherington, while there are new roles for Rob Oates as managing director and Sue Ward who becomes chief operating officer.

Chairman Paul Caddick's daughter Allie Hulme has been appointed as vice-chairman with "an integral influence on future direction of the club", said the Rhinos in a statement.

Hetherington has overseen the most successful period in Leeds' history in tandem with Caddick.

The pair teamed up in December 1996 with the club £6million in debt and on the brink of relegation.

Hetherington has transformed Leeds into serial winners with a sustainable business model, leading the club to eight Super League Grand Final wins, four Challenge Cups, three League Leaders' Shields and three World Club Challenge titles, as well as women's and wheelchair successes.

Under threat of a move away from Headingley when Hetherington took over, the Rhinos now boast one of the country's top sporting venues.

The 70-year-old, who relinquished his involvement with the club’s rugby operation last year when Ian Blease was appointed as sporting director, is expected to become London Broncos' executive chairman after leaving Leeds.

Gary Hetherington is on his way out of Leeds after overseeing the most successful period in the club's history. (Photo: James Hardisty)

"I've had a good innings and it's been an amazing journey," said Hetherington, who will spend two days a week supporting the Broncos in their bid to find new ownership during the transitional period.

"At the outset, we had four key objectives: to give the city a team to be proud of, to convert the loss-making business into a sustainable one, to redevelop the stadium facilities and to connect with our community and make a positive difference.

"Leeds RL and Headingley presented a big challenge in 1996 and a very different one to what I took on with the creation of Sheffield Eagles in 1984. I will leave knowing both the Rhinos and our foundation are in good shape.

"I look back with pride on the rebrand to Leeds Rhinos, the birth of the foundation, the stadium redevelopment, our training complex at Kirkstall and the successful Rhinos teams, players and staff, and most of all, on building the club's reputation to always serving the game in the best possible way.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has remained a leading figure at Leeds since his retirement. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I'm confident this season will be a successful one for all our fans and sponsors and I'll do all I can to ensure a smooth handover between now and the end of the season."

Caddick has paid tribute to Hetherington, declaring that the Rhinos will "forever be indebted" to his fellow Castleford native.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Gary for everything he has done for Leeds Rhinos but also the game of rugby league and the city of Leeds," said Caddick.

"Gary and I have always understood that we are the custodians of a rich history and heritage here at AMT Headingley and Leeds Rhinos.

Gary Hetherington, left, and Paul Caddick, right, took over the club in 1996. (Photo: Mark Bickerdike)

"The greatest test for any leader is always whether they leave an organisation in a better place when they leave than when they arrived – and Gary has certainly achieved that by a considerable margin. We will forever be indebted to him for his tireless efforts for the club.