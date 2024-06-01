In any walk of life, a failure to move with the times can result in being left behind.

Rugby league, for instance, is unrecognisable from the sport that ditched its winter roots for a new summer era in the mid-1990s.

Within a matter of weeks, the game broke free from traditions for the razzamatazz of a brave new world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sport has barely stood still since, switching from one format to another in pursuit of a successful formula.

It is hard to keep up – and that is just the fans.

Coaches have a myriad of things to deal with in an ever-changing sport, from regular law amendments to the evolution of players and the perils of social media.

Tony Smith has seen it all since entering the coaching world with Huddersfield Giants in 2001 and remains one of Super League's most successful head coaches despite a barren period in Hull that took him to places he had never been to before.

Perhaps naturally given he lost his job at both Hull KR and Hull FC, people have questioned whether his methods are outdated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Smith finds himself out of rugby league but is still in the coaching world. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

While he concedes it has been a tricky balance, Smith believes he is a different coach to the version that cut his teeth in the early years of Super League.

"Yes, most definitely," he tells The Yorkshire Post.

"A whole lot of things have changed in all sorts of ways. There is the media and the way the game is scrutinised.

"It's evolved. There's much more information available to everybody out there and everyone has opinions on their teams. Even though they get a whole lot of information, they don't always get all the information.

Tony Smith had a challenging spell at Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's changed a whole lot – and our young people have changed a whole lot and have evolved and developed in different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got to keep moving with the times. It's a necessary part of coaching.

"But there are some necessary aspects of our game and the culture of our sport that need to be maintained. That needs to be passed on from generation to generation otherwise you lose some of what our sport is all about. That's really important, too."

During a seminal spell at Leeds Rhinos, Smith took a group of nearly men to two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge success.

Tony Smith started out at Huddersfield Giants in 2001. (Photo: Ben Duffy/SWpix)

A star-studded team went back to basics with a focus on catching and passing the ball, the little things that can make a big difference in a game of inches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That attention to detail is one thing that has not diminished over the years.

"They are still the important things," says Smith, who has taken charge of close to 550 Super League games.

"Some of the tactics are important along the way also but you've still got to catch, pass and make tackles – the core basics. Some of those things probably aren't taught to the right levels at the right ages.

"It'd be like saying to Rory McIlroy that you don't have to practice your putting or driving because you're already good at that. You've got to go out and hit hundreds and hundreds of balls a day and hundreds and hundreds of putts a day in order to be good at it. It's the same principles for rugby league as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did it at Leeds Rhinos and have done it at each place I've been. You've got to do it in a fun way, an interesting way and a challenging way. We're only limited by our imagination in those things.