Jack Charles' first words after swapping Hull FC for Hull KR

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of Jack Charles from cross-city rivals Hull FC on a four-year contract.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenage half-back – son of former Rovers forward Chris – has made 22 Super League appearances since breaking through at the MKM Stadium last year.

Charles will provide cover and competition for Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May after completing his switch to Craven Park.

"It's a bit surreal," said the 19-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Charles is heading across the city to Hull KR. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"My family are all red and white but this was ultimately my own decision. I want to stamp my own legacy at the club and on the game.

"Mikey and Tyrone are great players with what they’ve done the last couple of years. I just want to learn off them alongside Willie (Peters) and be a sponge on the training pitch and off it.

"I've come to Sewell Group Craven Park on the other side and it was an unbelievable experience – the atmosphere was like being in a movie! I'm looking forward to the fans being on my side and hopefully repay them."

Peters has predicted a bright future for his new recruit.

"He's an exciting young half and his best years are ahead of him," said the Rovers boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack has the opportunity to learn from our staff alongside Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis, which will give him the best opportunity to develop into a Super League player at Hull KR.