Jack Charles' first words after swapping Hull FC for Hull KR
The teenage half-back – son of former Rovers forward Chris – has made 22 Super League appearances since breaking through at the MKM Stadium last year.
Charles will provide cover and competition for Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May after completing his switch to Craven Park.
"It's a bit surreal," said the 19-year-old.
"My family are all red and white but this was ultimately my own decision. I want to stamp my own legacy at the club and on the game.
"Mikey and Tyrone are great players with what they’ve done the last couple of years. I just want to learn off them alongside Willie (Peters) and be a sponge on the training pitch and off it.
"I've come to Sewell Group Craven Park on the other side and it was an unbelievable experience – the atmosphere was like being in a movie! I'm looking forward to the fans being on my side and hopefully repay them."
Peters has predicted a bright future for his new recruit.
"He's an exciting young half and his best years are ahead of him," said the Rovers boss.
"Jack has the opportunity to learn from our staff alongside Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis, which will give him the best opportunity to develop into a Super League player at Hull KR.
"We're looking forward to working with Jack in 2026 and beyond."