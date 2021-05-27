Jacob Miller says Wakefield Trinity must discover best form to beat Huddersfield Giants

They host Huddersfield Giants on Sunday looking to secure back-to-back victories having defeated Hull KR 28-12 last weekend.

That was their maiden win of the campaign, ending a nine-match losing run dating back to last year.

It was also stand-off Miller’s first game back from a knee injury and he made an instant impression with a man-of-the-match performance while blockbusting centre Bill Tupou returned in style, too.

“That’s been coming for a few weeks,” said Australian Miller, who scored one try and created all sorts of problems for Rovers with his creative play and kicking game.

“We’ve been unlucky a couple of times and it was just nice to be on the right end of one.

“It was good to have Bill back playing as well.

“He’s such an important player for us and when he’s playing well it makes such a difference. It was the same with Matty Ashurst on that left edge.

Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob Miller celebrates his try on his return from injury against Hull KR. (DEAN WILLIAMS)

“If we can get our best 17 on the field every week you’ll see more performances like that on Sunday.

“We’re back there against Huddersfield this weekend and they are playing really well at the moment with three wins on the bounce.

“They have found their form and we’re going to have to be at our best to go with them.

“If having players fit again will be a big help for us.”

Wakefield Trinity's Bill Tupou against Catalans Dragons. (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Miller, 28, had missed three games with a medial ligament strain but looked like he had never been away.

“I did feel good,” he said.

“It was only five weeks since I did my knee at St Helens and considering I came back a little bit early, it felt really good out there.

“Credit to the conditioners and the medical staff for getting me back and keeping me fit.”

After a painful Golden Point extra-time defeat at Leeds Rhinos and a narrow loss at his former club Hull FC during his absence, Miller believes Trinity can now start climbing the table.

“We’ve just had a little bit of bad luck,” he insisted.

“I know a lot of teams have and it’s not an excuse but it’s been a bit stop-starty with our spine.

“Kyle (Wood) didn’t have a pre-season and then as soon as we got the spine back together, I got injured.

“And then I come back and Kyle’s had to sit some weeks out, too.

“But we’re getting there now.”

Experienced hooker Wood is back in contention to return from a calf injury on Sunday for Wakefield - who have expressed an interest in England star George Williams - having trained fully this week.

England winger Tom Johnstone hopes to be back soon following his concussion injuries but, in his absence, Liam Kay fared well once more, scoring two tries as Trinity built up a 22-0 lead over Rovers.

Miller said: “As well as those tries, I thought he got us out of yardage pretty well as well which is probably not stuff that he’s known for.

“He did a really good job of getting our sets started which was really helpful for us coming out of our own end.

“We had a ten minute period where we just got a bit loose and sloppy and they scored those two tries to get right back into it just to make it nice and nervous for us those last ten minutes.

“Me and Mason (Lino) kicked one dead each and Rovers scored on the back of both of those.