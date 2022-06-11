Jacques O'Neill: Who is the new Love Island contestant and Castleford Tigers player and what is his relationship with Gemma Owen?

The 23-year-old will put his rugby league career on hold to enter the ITV 2 programme - with his first appearances scheduled for tomorrow night.

Who is he?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Neill is a professional rugby league player who was born in Barrow, Cumbria. He previously played for Super League side Castleford Tigers but was released by the club on Friday night after it was confirmed he would be participating in Love Island.

If he decides to return to rugby league, Castleford will have the first opportunity to sign him.

O'Neill made his debut aged 20 and has played 29 times for Castleford as well as being named in the England Knights performance squad, which is effectively a 'B' team for the England Rugby League side.

The Cumbrian has not played since September due to a serious hamstring injury which required surgery. He joined Castleford's academy at a young age.

Why did he quit playing rugby?

ENTERING THE VILLA: Jacques O'Neill will become Love Island's newest contestant on Sunday night. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

O'Neill signed a two-year contract at Castleford last summer, which was due to keep him at the club until November 2023.

Given that his game time has been disrupted by injury, the Tigers forward has taken the opportunity to enter the Love Island villa which will increase his profile and could open up plenty of opportunities.

What can Love Island fans expect from him?

O'Neill has said previously how he wants to win at everything he does. When he signed his most recent Castleford contract, he said: “I want to win at everything even if it was a board game, I want to win it, I just don’t like losing.”

ENTERING THE VILLA: Jacques O'Neill will become Love Island's newest contestant on Sunday night, he is pictured with Castleford teammate Niall Evalds, right. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 23-year-old is close to his mother, who lives near him in West Yorkshire following his move from Cumbria to play for Castleford.

Did he have a past relationship with Gemma Owen?

The daughter of ex-England, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle United player Michael, Gemma has been a contestant since the start of this year's show.

In teaser footage for Sunday's episode, Owen told fellow islanders that O'Neill was her ex-boyfriend. In previous episodes she previously mentioned that her ex-boyfriend had a good relationship with her dad Michael.