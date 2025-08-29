NEW Hull FC signing Jake Arthur is keen to make the most of his opportunity after agreeing a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium, starting next year.

The 22-year-old Australian half-back is making the switch from Newcastle Knights in the NRL, where he made his professional debut for Parramatta Eels in 2021, playing under his dad Brad Arthur, now head coach at Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to come over to England and grow my footy game,” said Arthur. “I’ve watched quite a lot of Hull and I like the look of the team and how they play.

“Hull play a real tough brand of footy. I’ll be looking to come in and try and take a bit of the pressure off Aidan (Sezer) and steer the team around the park.

NEW FACE: Jake Arthur, in action for Newcastle Knights against NRL rivals Brisbane Broncos earlier this month. Picture: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

“I’ve got a few mates who have already been to England to play in Super League and they say that the Hull fans are the loudest, so I can’t wait to get over there and represent the club in the best way I possibly can.”

Hull FC’s director of rugby, Gareth Ellis, added: “John Cartwright is excited by the signing of Jake. He’s an excellent judge of a good rugby league player, so this is a piece of business we can be very happy with.