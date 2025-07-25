Jake Connor blow 'not the reason' for Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Wakefield Trinity, insists Brad Arthur

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The half-back was left with a facial wound following a collision with team-mate James Bentley in the early stages of the second half.

Connor subsequently failed his head injury assessment and Leeds lacked creativity in his absence as Trinity seized control.

The Rhinos still managed to take a rare opportunity through Jarrod O'Connor late on, only for Matty Storton to issue a swift response and set up the chance for Mason Lino to secure a dramatic 15-14 win for Wakefield in the dying seconds.

Rather than focus on the loss of Man of Steel contender Connor, Arthur lamented his team's inability to keep hold of the ball.

"It doesn't help but it's not the reason or an excuse for why we couldn’t get the job done in the second half," said the Leeds boss.

"Jake can't control us turning the ball over out of red zone with a couple of silly push passes or a lack of concentration.

"It just seemed like we defended our tryline all night. We made too many cheap errors in the second half.

Dejected Leeds players after the late loss at Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I don't think it (Connor's absence) mattered a great deal."

Sam Lisone cancelled out Lachlan Walmsley's early opener to level the scores at 8-8 heading into half-time but Leeds were never at their best at Belle Vue.

The Rhinos' cause was not helped by the loss of young winger Alfie Edgell to a foot injury shortly after O'Connor's try.

"It got progressively worse to the stage where he couldn't run," added Arthur.