Jake Connor omitted from England squad but Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity all represented

Hull KR treble winners Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and Joe Burgess have been included in the England squad for the Ashes series against Australia – but there is no room for Man of Steel Jake Connor.

Winger Burgess returns to the international set-up for the first time since 2015 after scoring two tries in KR's Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Rob Burrow Award winner Lewis and Rovers player of the year Litten have also been rewarded for an outstanding season at club level.

Robins team-mates Elliot Minchella, James Batchelor and Dean Hadley are among the other players to miss the cut but it is Connor's omission that stands out.

Joe Burgess has earned an England recall. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The half-back claimed the most coveted individual honour in Super League after guiding Leeds Rhinos to a first top-four finish since 2017.

Connor scored seven tries and provided 30 assists for the Rhinos to put forward a compelling case for an international recall.

However, the 30-year-old, who earned his five England caps in 2018 and represented Great Britain the following year, has been overlooked by Shaun Wane.

Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and Kallum Watkins will represent Leeds during the series after earning places in Wane's 24-man squad.

Jake Connor has not been selected despite winning the Man of Steel. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Newman featured in the series wins over Tonga and Samoa, while Oledzki and Watkins return to the fold for the first time since the 2022 World Cup.

Wakefield Trinity duo Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone are also in after starring for Daryl Powell's team in their run to the play-offs.

Former Leeds and Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout is a potential debutant following his inclusion.

The 25-year-old was a standout performer for Leigh Leopards in their best-ever Super League season.

Mike McMeeken enjoyed a strong debut season at Wakefield. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Gold Coast Titans playmaker AJ Brimson has also received a maiden call-up after successfully applying to change his international eligibility earlier this year through his mother's English heritage.

The Brisbane-born playmaker scored 12 tries in 23 appearances in 2025.

Dom Young, Kai Pearce-Paul, Herbie Farnworth, John Bateman and Morgan Smithies complete the NRL contingent.

"I'm really excited by the 24 players we have selected ahead of this upcoming Ashes series," said Wane.

"There were some tough decisions to be made given the quality we have across both Super League and the NRL. That's never easy but I'm confident that the 24 selected will give us the best chance of winning this series.

"The return of the Ashes has been a long time coming. We now have the chance to face off against the Kangaroos and look to make history by being the first English side to win the Ashes in over 50 years."

The series kicks off at Wembley on October 25 before Tests at Everton and Headingley.

