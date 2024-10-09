Jake Connor's first words after joining Leeds Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos have pulled off one of the most eye-catching deals of the off-season after luring Huddersfield Giants playmaker Jake Connor to Headingley.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Giants on a three-year deal at the end of 2022 but has been granted an early release to take up an opportunity with Leeds.

Connor, who earned eight international caps during his time with Hull FC, has signed a two-year contract at Headingley.

"I can't wait to get started with the club and meet the lads," he said.

"I nearly joined the Rhinos a few years ago so it feels like things have come full circle.

"I know I will have people who doubt me but I'm used to that. I will be working hard to earn the respect of my team-mates and the coaching staff during pre-season. That's all that counts.

"I'm passionate about rugby league, whether that's coaching Siddal or on the field with my team, and I want to win.

"This is the biggest move of my career and I am excited about what we can achieve over the next few years."

Jake Connor has made the move across West Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The addition of Connor continues a busy week for Leeds following the signings of overseas forwards Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins.

Brad Arthur is starting to put his stamp on the squad after taking over in the closing stages of the 2024 season.

"I would like to welcome Jake to the club," he said.

"He will be a key addition to our squad because of his versatility. One of the big things we identified as an area for improvement was strength in depth in our backs and competition for places.